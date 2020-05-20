A COUNCILLOR has said she “fears for my life” and is considering leaving the ward she represents following a series of what she believes to be intimidating attacks.

Tendring Council’s Nicola Overton, who is a representative of West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, first moved to the area in back in 2017 prior to being elected.

But since doing so, the deputy leader of the UKIP group has already moved three times, after being on the receiving end of potentially threatening behaviour.

On four occasions, for example, Ms Overton says she has had underwear stolen, and a dead, headless rabbit has previously been left outside of her bedroom window.

She also recalls once finding matches positioned near her car’s petrol tank, which had been forced opened, as well as the time bricks were thrown at her front door.

Six months ago, the worried mother moved to an undisclosed location in Jaywick, in a bid to put a stop to what she believes are personal attacks designed to drive her out.

But last week, she spotted three hooded men lurking outside her home and looking at her front door, before finding an axe stashed next to her car the next morning.

“I love my job, but it has made me ill with stress and I know it sounds far-fetched, but it feels like someone wants me out,” she said.

“I was shaken up when I found the axe, but I tried to tell myself I was just being silly, but now I am just at home thinking about it.

“My children are all grown up and live in the Midlands, and they are pleading with me to stay safe because they are worried about my safety - I do fear for my life."

Ms Overton, who says she has been told she may have early onset of dementia, is now considering moving out of Jaywick altogether.

According to the councillor, doing so would be heart-breaking, but she feels like she has been left with no choice.

“I am from Birmingham, but I fell in love with Jaywick and all I have ever wanted is to show the world what a lovely place it is and how lovely the people truly are,” she said.

“I have tried to do all I can for my area and get it the money and service it needs and I was shocked when I moved here to see it hadn’t had money put into it for years.

“I am totally upset because I am the kind of person who loves to help anyone wherever I can, and I don’t give up easy.

"I am a passionate person and do everything from the heart and I’m like a dog with a bone, so I have tried to carry on.

“But I just feel totally let down and hurt and I sincerely hope if, and when, I leave, what has happened to me will be a lesson that we are all only human and I know that I did what I did for others."