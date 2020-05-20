A SMALL army of volunteers have jumped to the rescue of people facing difficulties across Tendring during the Covid-19 crisis.

At the start of the lockdown, Community Voluntary Services Tendring quickly retrained staff and volunteers so that they could work at home and outside safely.

Working closely with local GP surgeries, patients have been referred to mental health support and other specialist support and working in partnership with Tendring Council, CVST has helped hundreds of people with food parcels and shopping.

More than 600 calls to the service have been matched with enthusiastic volunteers who have been busy packing food boxes, undertaking shopping, dog walking, collecting prescriptions to name just some of the jobs undertaken.

Brenda Ellis, chairman of Clacton-based CVST, said: “I am in awe of the volume of work being undertaken by volunteers and voluntary groups to keep local people safe.

"Some of the staff and volunteers have been sewing much needed PPE, scrubs and masks for the NHS and PPE donated from a local business was quickly matched with local care homes who were in urgent need."

Groups working with CVST who have stepped up during the Coronavrius outbreak by continuing to run a service include Citizens Advice Tendring, the Tendring District Scout Association, St Helena’s bereavement support service, SinglePoint and Active Essex.

The Youth Enquiry Service (YES) said the charity is continuing to provide support to young people needing support with their mental health in Tendring as has Inclusion Ventures, a charity supporting young people in Clacton and Jaywick.

Essex Carers Support has been making regular telephone calls and ensuring carers needs are met and Tendring Community Transport is continuing to run the Hospital Hopper ensuring there is a safe distance between passengers.

Local metal health charity Summit has seen a rapid rise in new people coming for help and Homestart has been busy supporting young families.

Simon Prestney, chief executive of Age Concern Colchester and North Essex, said it has been support people feeling isolated and lonely and have matched callers with volunteers.

Indira Allen, from the Tendring Specialist Stroke Service, added: “Although we have had to close our doors at our base in Holland-on-Sea, we are still providing much needed telephone support to people who have suffered a stroke by providing information and expertise.’

If you need support during the crisis, contact Community Voluntary Services Tendring on 01255 425692.

