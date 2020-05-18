A VETERAN charity collector who has been slapped with two parking fines along with her colleagues says they have “no intention of paying” them.

Valerie Kruse, 72, of Brightlingsea, spends a lot of time in Clacton collecting on behalf of Marie Curie at Morrison’s supermarket, in the Waterglade Retail Park.

The shopping facility’s car park is run by Smart Parking, which recently installed registration recognition cameras and only permits people to stay for two hours.

It has led to shoppers complaining about being fined, including Malcolm Carroll, 69, who got a ticket despite leaving straight away.

Ms Kruse and two retired volunteers have now fallen victim to rule changes, which she says is unfair, given the fact they were collecting donations for charity.

Between them they currently have £400 worth of fines which are outstanding, but Ms Kruse says the group is determined not to buckle.

“I have been collecting on behalf of Marie Curie at this Morrison’s store for quite a few years, and I have never had a problem with parking before,” she said.

“When booking in at reception, we are given a numbered pass for our cars, but as I had one left in my car from my previous collection, I thought that would suffice.

“But at no time did anyone mention to me that the parking rules had been changed, so I was shocked when I received two fines through the post.

“I have written to Smart Parking, but they are not interested that I am a pensioner who was fundraising for one of the country’s favourite charities.

“The people of Clacton have always been incredibly supportive, and we have no intention of paying these fines given the circumstances of our visits.”

The generous community champion has now called on Smart Parking to ditch its current system, in favour of a pay-and-display machine instead.

As Waterglade Retail Park is also home to Iceland, Next, Halfords, and B&M, Ms Kruse believes the two-hour time limit is simply not long enough.

“There is a lot of angry people I know who are now considering shopping elsewhere because two hours is an insufficient time to shop at this centre,” she said.

“I don’t get why Smart Parking can’t looking into adopting a pay-and-display rather than this underhand way of collecting funds?”

Smart Parking was contacted by the Gazette for comment.