AN investigation has been launched after the body of a newborn baby was discovered at a recycling centre.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm yesterday, to a recycling centre in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, where the body of the baby girl was found.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while an investigation is carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, of Suffolk Police, said: “We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.

“I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

“We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.

“If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please speak to us as soon as possible."

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with this investigation should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of 14 May 2020.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.