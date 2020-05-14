RECYCLING centres in Dovercourt and Lawford and Kirby le Soken are not being re-opened yet - despite 15 in Essex reopening on Monday.

Essex County Council is reopening a range of recycling centres across the county, with strict social distancing controls in place.

These restrictions will include limiting the number of cars on site at any one time.

But Harwich county councillor Ivan Henderson has written an objection to Simon Walsh, the councillor responsible for environment and climate change action, for excluding Dovercourt and Lawford’s tips.

He said: “I most strongly object to you picking and choosing which recycling centres to open on the grounds of available resources to staff them.

“The Dovercourt site normally has dedicated staff on that site and I therefore must insist they remain on site to provide a service to the residents requiring that service in my division.

“It is totally unacceptable to expect my residents to travel to Clacton to use the nearest centre to dispose of their recycling, I would therefore request you review and amend this decision to include Dovercourt as one of your planned centres to be reopened on May 18.”

He added that a round trip to Clacton would take an hour and believes staggered opening times at tips across the county would have been fairer for residents.

But Essex County Council stated only recycling centres “able to implement social distancing measures safely will be opened”.

Mr Walsh said: “I am appealing for Essex residents to make a common-sense judgement – only visit a site if absolutely necessary. These are unprecedented times and we need you to help us.

“A number of recycling centres in Essex will re-open on Monday, however the priority remains the same - we must ensure the safety of residents and site staff, which is why a number of recycling centres are unable to re-open at this time.

“New restrictions and social distancing measures have been put in place before any recycling centre reopens and we have worked hard on the processes that needed to be agreed before this date could be announced.

“Only items that cannot be stored without causing a risk of injury, health or harm should be taken to a recycling centre.

“I must stress the importance of only making an essential visit when absolutely necessary.”