FIREFIGHTERS have issued a desperate plea to the public after an inconsiderate driver's parking meant they were unable to access a fire hydrant whilst dealing with a bungalow fire.

Crews from Clacton, Weeley, and Frinton were called to Swift Avenue, in Jaywick, shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival they found a garden, outbuilding, caravan and bungalow all engulfed in flames.

Whilst tackling the fire, crews were unable to access a fire hydrant as a car was parked right on top of it.

Clacton Fire Station crew manager Jeremy Castle said: “When we couldn’t access the fire hydrant, it cost us valuable time in dealing with the fire while we located another water source.

“Please consider where you have parked, are you blocking access to a fire hydrant and have you left enough room for emergency service vehicles to get through?

“Every second we are delayed could be the difference between life and death or your property being destroyed.”

Luckily crews were still able to extinguish the blaze but the home was destroyed.

Firefighters remained at the scene late into the afternoon while they dampened down the area.

The blaze was located directly next to a utility pole and about 120 homes were left without power for several hours whilst the pylon was replaced.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service says it has approximately 33,000 fire hydrants across the county and each is ready and available in case of an emergency.

Under the Fire and Rescue Services Act Section 42 it is illegal to obstruct a fire hydrant, including parking over or too near to one.

Anyone found to be obstructing a fire hydrant can be convicted and be fined.

If you spot a damaged fire hydrant call 01376 57600 or email water.section@essex-fire.gov.uk with the hydrant number and the location.