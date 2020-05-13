A TOTAL of 11 people have been stopped and searched after police issued a Section 60 in Harwich and Dovercourt.

The authority, which gives officers the power to stop and search a person without reasonable grounds, was put in place yesterday following an increase in the number of violent offences, involving weapons, in the area over the past few days.

A total of 11 people were stopped and searched as part of the Section 60, which was in place from midday yesterday until midday today .

A 25-year-old man from Harwich was given a community resolution after being found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

Community Policing Team Inspector, Martin Richards said: "The fact that we didn't find anyone carrying an offensive weapon during our searches, is really positive.

"It means less weapons are on our streets, which can only be a good thing.

"However if you have information or concerns about someone who may be carrying a weapon, then please let us know, by either reporting us online, calling 101 or contacting independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

"By speaking up you could help stop someone from getting seriously hurt, or worse.

"We will be continuing to patrol the area and work with our community and partners to reduce violent crime in our towns."

In an emergency always dial 999.