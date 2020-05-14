A “COMMITTED” teenager has managed to raise more than £1,000 for frontline workers and volunteers after completing a self-set running challenge.

Alfie Searles, 14, from Clacton, pushed himself to run 5k every day for seven days in aid of the NHS and other key workers, who continue to step-up through the pandemic.

The passionate rugby talent, who plays for Clacton’s under 15s team, initially only started running during the lockdown in a bid to keep fit and healthy.

But, after being inspired by other pavement-pounding fundraisers, he too decided to do his bit to repay the heroic efforts of the country’s frontline workers.

“I started running just to keep fit, but then the week before I started the challenge, I managed to get to 5k,” he said.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, I wanted to do something to help the NHS and I had seen other 5k challenges and thought I would do 5k a day, for a week.

“I found the first one easy, but then every run after that was just horrible, as I had painful shin splits the whole time.

“But I never thought I wouldn’t complete it, because I had committed to doing it and the donations and support from people really encouraged me to keep going.”

Despite the physical pain he has endured, the inspiring Clacton County High student has now completed the challenge and raised £1,250 for NHS Charities Together.

Given Alfie initially only set his target at £350, he says he has been left taken aback by the generosity of his friends and family, in addition to the wider community.

“I just wanted the NHS, key workers, and volunteers to get the support they need and deserve, and I have been amazed at the response from people,” he said.

“It has been a great experience and when my shins are better in a few days, I look forward to getting back out there for another run.”

To donate to Alfie Searles’ fundraising page visit justgiving.com/fundraising/alfie-searles.