A FIRE has wreaked havoc on a village leaving more than 100 homes without power and a bungalow completely destroyed.

Firefighters from Clacton, Weeley, and Frinton were called to Swift Avenue, in Jaywick, shortly before 1.30pm today following reports of a blaze.

Nearby residents and neighbours had grown concerned after seeing thick black smoke billowing into the air from the congested area.

Once the four crews had arrived at the scene, they found a garden, outbuilding, caravan and bungalow all engulfed in flames.

They quickly worked to establish the safest way to tackle the fire, which also included cooling four potentially dangerous propane gas cylinders.

In footage seen by the Gazette, the fire was located directly next to a utility pole, and crackling electrical sparks could be seen flying off it.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed the power supply to the bungalow, which has been completely destroyed, had to be switched off and an electricity pylon was damaged.

As a result, about 120 homes have been left without power and will have to wait until UK Power Networks replace the pylon.

Dovercourt station manager Scott Meekings, who was covering for Clacton, praised the crews for minimising the spread of the fire.

“The bungalow’s roof collapsed and it has been left completely gutted," he said.

“Crews did a really good job containing the fire to one property.”

Firefighters had to remain at the scene late into the afternoon, while they dampened down the area.

The official cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the service believes it may have spread from a brazier in the garden.

Sarah Dreelan, who lives nearby, says her best friend’s auntie and uncle’s home backs onto the property where the fire first started.

When her caravan caught alight, Miss Dreelan, along with her friend Nell and her sister Sally, leapt into action, rushing inside the home in in case the fire spread further.

“The smoke was horrendous but we all rushed inside to get them both out,” she said.

“All three of us have said it was the adrenaline and that’s all we can put it down to really.

“We don’t know how badly damaged the home is yet, but I take my hat off to the fire brigade for the amazing job they did."