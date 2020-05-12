FEARS have been raised for Tendring’s elderly population if the Sunshine Coast’s beaches are inundated by visitors after Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased lockdown travel restrictions.

It is feared that resorts such as Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Dovercourt and Brightlingsea could become coronavirus hotspots if people descend on the beaches

Government advice is from Wednesday people can travel around by car to exercise and to meet a relative outside, while maintaining social distancing, in England.

But Clacton MP Giles Watling still wants people to “stay away” from the coast, which has a large elderly population more susceptible to Covid-19.

Mr Watling criticised his own Government and said it had not thought about the impact in areas with elderly and vulnerable populations.

Mr Watling said: “My constituency has one of the largest populations of retired residents, many of whom live in care homes. We are, and I include myself in this, quite elderly.

“This makes the Clacton constituency, and many others like it, vulnerable.

“We face the threat of someone thoughtlessly bringing infection into our area, which could have a disproportionately devastating effect on our population.

“Please don’t come rushing to our coast until we have determined that the danger to our vulnerable population has passed.

“Believe me, I understand the desire to come to a place as beautiful as ours, and we will welcome all with open arms when the time is right.”

Mr Watling praised residents in Clacton for staying at home during the crisis and Essex County Council and Tendring Council for providing support for the vulnerable population.

But he also called on the Government to provide support for the tourism industry.

He added: “Now that we are slowly and conditionally lifting the lockdown, we must be mindful of the support that certain sectors need.

“The tourism sector continues to struggle.

“It was one of the first sectors to be impacted, and it is vital to our economy in Clacton.

“We must do all we can to support this important industry. For the Clacton constituency, this is imperative.

“Our coastal districts have suffered decline over recent years, even without the malign influence of Covid-19, so I ask Ministers not to oversee further decline now.

“The Government must step in to help the tourism industry get back on its feet.”

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, said the public needed to use their common sense and must stick to rules around social distancing.

“We understand some residents will be concerned about the relaxation of lockdown, and in particular about people flocking to our beautiful coastline,” he said.

“However this access is aimed at allowing open air exercise and will only be possible if people rigorously stick to social distancing measures.

“As the Government has outlined any local flare-ups could see a return to a stricter lockdown.

“Those most vulnerable to coronavirus, who have been told to shield, should continue to do so.

“The council is looking to take steps towards getting back to business as usual, but that will be a journey taken in step with the national recovery plan and not something which happens overnight.

“If we can re-open things, as part of the phased approach, we will – but only when we are satisfied it is safe for both our staff and the public to do so.”

Colchester Council has announced it is reopening car parks at its parks and countryside sites.