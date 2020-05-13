A KARAOKE singer who has been lifting spirits with driveway performances and live-streamed shows has been left feeling “very sad” after receiving a noise complaint.

Ted Townsend, 51, from Clacton, runs Big Ted’s Big Karaoke and usually performs and DJs at parties or celebratory events.

Since the lockdown was imposed, the Colchester Council dustcart driver has instead been singing on social media and occasionally setting up his sound system outside his house.

Last month, Ted spent three hours entertaining his neighbours by performing songs which spanned the decades from his driveway.

The general response from those who live on his street and have tuned in online, has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating his desire to put smiles on faces.

But well-known Ted appears to have hit a bum note with at least one neighbour, after he received a noise complaint for Tendring Council.

“In all honesty, I was shocked, and then I felt very sad,” he said.

“All I’ve been trying to do is raise spirits and boost morale during the lockdown, as well as give people a bit of entertainment.

“Performing also helps me too, because I am very much a people person and love to entertain.

“I don’t want to just sit here all day looking at the same four walls.”

According to the warning letter, the concerns relate to “excessively loud music”, but the council acknowledges, at this stage, the complaints are purely allegations.

In the notice, Ted has been asked to consider if there is any truth to the claims, and if there is, he should look to address the issue or face more stringent action.

If the noise complaints continue to be sent in to the authority, however, the popular personality has been warned more stringent action could be taken.

Disheartened Ted, who also plays You’ll Never Walk Alone during the NHS clap on Thursdays, believes the claims are unsubstantiated.

But he now feels discouraged from continuing to perform through fear of repercussion.

“I am sticking to the rules, so doing a few live shows is my outlet, but I won’t be going live outside anymore, which is really upsetting me.” he added.

“I would understand if I was playing loud music into the night, but I don’t, and I have only performed outside three times.

“I would have thought that during this time, we all would need a little boost, a little community spirit and maybe a bit more togetherness.

“It is a shame for the wonderful people who have supported me."