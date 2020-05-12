FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene of a house fire in Jaywick where they are working to bring the blaze under control.

Shortly after 2pm residents reported seeing billowing smoke coming from a property in Talbot Avenue.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further information.

Nell Dreelan, whose auntie lives in the property which has caught fire, has said the area has been evacuated and her relative's home has been completely destroyed.

"My sister and my friend had to get my auntie out the home, and it is still engulfed in flames," she said.

"The home has been destroyed and the area has had to be evacuated and cornered off - the fire is still going.

"The fire brigade are on the scene and they are doing an amazing job in trying to control the fire."