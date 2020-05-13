CLACTON Pier bosses have welcomed Boris Johnson’s announcement providing a roadmap out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister has set down a potential date of July 1 for parts of the hospitality industry to get back to business with safeguards and social distancing in place.

This date will still all depend on the health situation and the data surrounding Covid-19 at that time.

Pier director Billy Ball said the announcement provides a glimmer of hope and a potential deadline to work towards.

“It’s true we haven’t got too much detail so far but that looks likely to follow over the coming week,” he said.

“However, what we have got is encouragement that there is a possibility of some of the hospitality industry reopening at the start of July.

“It is not a given – and all depends on what happens over the next month or so – but we asked for some guidance and now we have got that.”

Mr Ball said it will give the Pier the chance to get its own plans and measures in place to ensure that it will be safe for both customers and staff when the time is right.

“Whether it is a small part of the operation, a greater proportion – or the whole site, then we can be prepared,” he added.

“We have an earliest possible date and something positive to work towards. We can get staff retrained for the new measures we will need to put in place.”

Mr Ball said that he is expecting the Government to provide a paper specific to his industry in a few days and that will help to put the meat on the bone.

“We appreciate that this is not easy for anyone and the health of the nation has to be paramount,” he added.

“But we are happier than we were before last night’s announcement and it is a step in the right direction.

“In the meantime, we all have to follow the Government’s guidance as this is how we will get back on the right road.”