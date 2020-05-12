FEARS have been raised for Tendring's elderly population if the Sunshine Coast's beaches are inundated by visitors after Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased lockdown travel restrictions.

It is feared that resorts such as Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Dovercourt and Brightlingsea could become coronavirus hotspots if people descend on the beaches.

Government advice is that from Wednesday people can travel around by car to exercise and to meet a relative or friend outside, while maintaining social distancing, in England.

But Clacton MP Giles Watling still wants people to "stay away" from the coast, which has a large elderly population more susceptible to Covid-19.

Mr Watling criticised his own Government and said it had not thought about the impact in areas with elderly and vulnerable populations.

Mr Watling said: "My constituency has one of the largest populations of retired residents, many of whom live in care homes. We are, and I include myself in this, quite elderly.

"This makes the Clacton constituency, and many others like it, vulnerable."

Worried - Clacton MP Giles Watling. Credit: UK Parliament

Mr Watling added: "We face the threat of someone thoughtlessly bringing infection into our area, which could have a disproportionately devastating effect on our population.

"Please don’t come rushing to our coast until we have determined that the danger to our vulnerable population has passed.

"Believe me, I understand the desire to come to a place as beautiful as ours, and we will welcome all with open arms when the time is right."

Mr Watling praised residents in Clacton for staying at home during the crisis and Essex County Council and Tendring Council for providing support for the vulnerable population.

But he also called on the Government to provide support for the tourism industry.

He added: "Now that we are slowly and conditionally lifting the lockdown, we must be mindful of the support that certain sectors need.

"The tourism sector continues to struggle.

"It was one of the first sectors to be impacted, and it is vital to our economy in Clacton.

"We must do all we can to support this important industry. For the Clacton constituency, this is imperative.

"Our coastal districts have suffered decline over recent years, even without the malign influence of Covid-19, so I ask Ministers not to oversee further decline now.

"The Government must step in to help the tourism industry get back on its feet."

Clacton Pier has welcomed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement providing a roadmap out of lockdown, which could see parts of the hospitality industry to get back to business with safeguards and social distancing in place in July.

Pier director Billy Ball said the announcement provides a glimmer of hope and a potential deadline to work towards.

Empty - Clacton Pier has been closed during the lockdown

“What we have got is encouragement that there is a possibility of some of the hospitality industry reopening at the start of July," he said.

“It is not a given – and all depends on what happens over the next month or so – but we asked for some guidance and now we have got that.”

Mr Ball said it will give the Pier the chance to get its own plans and measures in place to ensure that it will be safe for both customers and staff when the time is right.

“Whether it is a small part of the operation, a greater proportion – or the whole site, then we can be prepared,” he added.

“We have an earliest possible date and something positive to work towards. We can get staff retrained for the new measures we will need to put in place.”