ICONIC buildings across north Essex will light up blue this evening to honour the NHS.

The #LightUpBlue event was originally intended to mark the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale and celebrate this year's International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

However, during the coronavirus crisis the importance of the NHS has been further accentuated and now the Light Up Blue To Say Thank You event will celebrate all NHS staff past and present, across the area.

Buildings across the country will also take part in the national event at sunset tonight.

Some of the buildings set to light up include - Clacton Pier, Colchester Town Hall, Colchester Castle, Clacton Town Hall and Colchester Hospital.

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning groups, said: “This year’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife was intended to highlight the great work done by our nursing and midwifery staff, and there’s no doubt that during this time of coranvirus we value their work even more and thank them for everything they are doing.

“It is wholly appropriate though we widen this #LightUpBlue event as an opportunity to thank all NHS staff and key workers across the community. This is a difficult time for many, but it is cheering that there is so much community spirit present, with people looking out for each other.”