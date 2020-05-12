A BRAVE member of the public selflessly saved a man from the sea, with no regards for his own safety.

Emergency services were called to the beach near York Road in Holland on Sea.

Police, the Clacton lifeboat and coastguard from Clacton and Walton were quickly dispatched.

However, by the time they had arrived on scene, the member of the public had gone in and helped get the man back to the shore.

Concerns were raised about the rescued man’s behaviour and the lifeboat team were asked to stay on scene in case he attempted to enter the water again.

The teams managed to get the man to a “place of safety” before police officers returned him to his home.

A spokesman for the Clacton RNLI said: “We launched the Atlantic 85 class with reports of a person in the water in the vicinity of York Road.

“Upon arrival the crew observed that the casualty had been assisted back to the shoreline by a member of the public.

“The RNLI crew was requested to remain on the scene, as the casualty was acting in an unpredictable manner.

“Once the coastguard and police had the casualty in a place of safety, our crew was requested to stand down.”

The incident happened last Thursday, at about 7pm.

Days later concerns were raised about a man seen on Clacton Pier. The attraction is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man had scaled the side of the landmark’s security gates on Sunday.

He is understood to have spent time on the beach and in the sea before the incident took place.

Security guards were spotted trying to talk him down, and eventually he was taken to safety and asked to leave.

A spokesman for the pier said the man, who was topless and had wet trousers, appeared to have been drinking.

Billy Ball, who is the director of Clacton Pier, said there was no evidence to suggest the man was going to jump off the pier.

“It would have been extremely foolish, as well as incredibly dangerous, and he could have suffered very serious injuries,” he said.

“It is always dangerous for anyone to jump off the pier due to the currents surrounding the structure.”