TENDRING has a lower coronavirus death rate than the regional average, new figures show.

The ONS data revealed there were 51 deaths involving Covid-19 in Tendring between the beginning of March and April 17.

This was a rate of 23.1 per 100,000 of the local population.

This was below the average of 28.4 across the East of England.

Across England and Wales, the average rate was 36.2 in 100,000 – but the analysis showed a sharp division between the most and least affluent areas.

According to the English Index of Multiple Deprivation – a measure of living conditions based on factors including health – the rate for deaths involving Covid-19 for the 10 per cent least deprived areas in the country was 25.3 per 100,000.

In the most deprived area, it was 55.1 – more than double.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the gap was "devastating confirmation that the virus thrives on inequality".

He added: “Labour has long warned of shameful health inequalities which mean the poorest contract illness earlier in life and die sooner.

“Covid-19 exacerbates existing inequalities in our country. Ministers must target health inequalities with an overarching strategy to tackle the wider social determinants of ill health.”

Sara Willcocks, head of communications at the anti-poverty charity Turn2us, said the differences across the country showed coronavirus "is not a great equaliser”.

She added: "People who are already the most deprived are now facing the worst health and economic consequences of this pandemic.

"We urge the Government to address these inequalities now, by reversing years of austerity, properly funding councils and fixing our welfare safety net.”