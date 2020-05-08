A FAMILY had to be taken to hospital and has now been left without a home to return to after a fire started by a cigarette destroyed their house.

Five fire crews from Clacton, Frinton, Weeley and Colchester were called to Coulsdon Close, Clacton, shortly before 10.30am on Friday after receiving reports of a first floor house fire near Cann Hall Primary School.

When crews arrived they were faced with a “well-developed” fire which was spreading quickly to the roof.

It was established the structure was unsafe so firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire from above.

The blaze completely destroyed the home before it was extinguished by 1.40pm.

An investigation found the fire had been caused by a cigarette in the bedroom.

Incident commander Ian Street said: “The spread of fire was fast but the hard work and professionalism of the crews stopped it spreading to the neighbouring property.

“The spreading of the fire was assisted by the amount of combustible items in the loft space.”

Stuart Hare, Station Manager for Clacton, Frinton and Weeley, added: “It’s staggering to see the damage one cigarette can do to a house. If you smoke in your home, never smoke in bed, use a proper ashtray and never leave lit cigarettes unattended.”

Police and paramedics also attended the scene and the occupants of the home, a family of three, had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

One of the family members was disabled and was helped out of the property by brave neighbours while his wife and daughter managed to escape themselves.

Sam Beebe said: “This was my auntie’s house and it has been completely destroyed.

"My uncle is disabled and had to be helped out by two neighbours for which we are grateful.

“They are all doing OK and have been checked over.”

Nearby resident Lindsey Proctor, who lives just three doors down from where the fire started, said she was devastated for the family.

“I looked out my window and just saw billowing smoke, which was horrendous, and large flames, so I rushed into the street,” she said.

“I have had to watch my neighbour’s house burn to the ground and I am just heartbroken for them because they have lost everything.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page has now been set up for the family by Sam Beebe which can be found by clicking here.

Lindsey Proctor has also launched a fundraising drive with the intention of donating any money raised to the family.

That page can be accessed by clicking here.

Sam Beebe also said the neighbouring property sustained some internal damage as a result of the fire.

A fundraising page has therefore also been set-up in aid of the family who live there.

That page can be found by clicking here.