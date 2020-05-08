A RAGING fire is said to have left a family homeless after completely destroying the parts of a roof of a house.
Firefighters from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to Coulsdon Road, in Clacton, earlier today.
The blaze, which occurred at a property located near the Cann Hall Primary School, appears to have started in the top floor before engulfing the roof.
Photos seen by the Gazette have shown the roof to have partially collapsed.
The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment and we will update you with more information when we get it.