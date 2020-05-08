MENTAL health nurses supporting people across Essex have been treated to new posh scrubs.

Iconic store Liberty London donated the fabric and with the expert help of a team of volunteer seamstresses, the new workwear was created.

The floral patterned trousers and tops are designed to wear over the team’s clothing.

The Essex Partnership Trust’s perinatal mental health team provides specialist treatment for new and expectant mums struggling with their mental health.

Service manager Caroline Bogle said: “I would like to thank Liberty London for the generous donation of fabric and the volunteers who lovingly sewed the garments for our community teams.

“If you are a new, or expectant mum, struggling with your emotional well-being, or are worried about a pre-existing condition, please do ask for help. We are here.”