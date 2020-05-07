RESIDENTS across the county are being urged to take inspiration from those who lived through the Second World War and pull together for the good of the nation - by observing social distancing guidelines this bank holiday.

Essex County Council is encouraging residents to continue to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day today, just without leaving their homes.

County Hall leader David Finch said: “Celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but please, celebrate at home.

“This was a great victory, achieved through years of hardship and struggle and it is right we remember the effort and sacrifice of those brave men and women, from Essex and across the country, who secured our freedom.

“Today our great county faces a different difficult task. We need people to stay at home and celebrate with their own household, as this is the only way will we protect the NHS and save lives.

“VE Day this year is not about street parties but people coming out into front gardens, or on doorsteps, as they do to applaud carers and the NHS, is fine.

“It’s fine to sit in your front garden and talk to your neighbours, but please always remember and observe the two-metre rule – if a person is not a member of your household, please stay two metres away.

“A sincere thank you to everyone for following the social distancing guidance. Let’s make this a VE Day where once again, we all pull together for the good of the nation.”

Resources are available to residents at bit.ly/2SKb3zE.