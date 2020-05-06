PECKISH residents fed-up with cooking at home are using their daily permitted exercise to pick up and eat takeaways.

Current lockdown restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus outbreak allow food businesses to continue trading as takeaway outlets.

Under the regulations, however, the owners have a responsibility to ensure their customers do not congregate outside their property before or after receiving their order.

Any person who purchases a takeaway meal is also expected to immediately return home following the transaction to eat their food.

But authorities such as Tendring Council and Essex Police are said to be seeing increased cases of hungry residents defying the rules and eating their food nearby, claiming it is part of their daily exercise allowance.

BJ Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, said: “We understand just how tough it is on everybody, and I am so pleased that here in Essex everyone has, by and large, followed the rules.

“The longer the lockdown continues the harder it becomes, but it is so important that we continue to observe the rules and follow the guidance to ensure we don’t undo all of the good work done so far.

“With that in mind, while the lockdown continues, if you do get a takeaway and collect it yourself, please leave straight away, take it home, and eat it there.”

Councils across Essex have now partnered up with Essex Police to develop and launch the Don’t Stay, Take It Away campaign, and are working to help businesses reinforce the message.

The initiative is designed to further hammer home the importance of people returning to their properties straight after completing their shopping, a takeaway pick-up, or any other essential expedition.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, said: “Businesses are adapting to offer to takeaways and we absolutely support that, as our traders are a vital part of the local economy.

“But that only works if their customers use them sensibly and respect the guidelines on social distancing.

“So please, don’t stay and take it away.”