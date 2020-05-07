A YOUNG fundraiser who was inspired by the efforts of Colonel Tom Moore has raised hundreds of pounds for a struggling animal sanctuary.

Sienna Laing Bimson, five, from Clacton, decided to generate funds for the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary after an appeal was published in the Gazette.

The not-for-profit safe space, which homes everything from horses to chickens, is operating on minimal finances as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Its charity shop, based in St Osyth, has had to temporarily close, and the sanctuary’s open days, which Sienna has previously attended, have stopped.

One night, as she was getting ready to go to sleep, Sienna’s father, Mark, says she asked him and mum Julia Laing, if she could raise money for the animals.

In Sienna’s own words, she wanted to “help the animals so they wouldn’t be hungry and help the staff look after the animals.”

After a little deliberation, the charity champion decided she would jump on her trampoline 100 times a day for seven days to raise the vital funds.

Mark said: “We set up a fundraising page and the initial goal was for Sienna to raise £100 but she achieved that in under three hours.”

Sienna has now raised more than £300 for the sanctuary, which will help ensure the animals remain fed and healthy throughout the pandemic.

Mark says his daughter’s will to do something positive has been uplifting.

“The last six weeks have been a rollercoaster with home schooling, lockdown measures, not seeing family and friends and still going to work,” said Mark.

“We think it was the Captain Tom effect but we are proud of Sienna’s efforts and really appreciate all the support she has been given and received.”

To donate to Sienna’s fundraising appeal, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julia-laing.