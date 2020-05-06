NO-NONSENSE police officers have said they “will not tolerate drink and drug driving in Tendring” after having to arrest six men in the same six-hour period.

Between 1.40pm and 7.20pm on Tuesday May 5, Essex Police officers from the Operational Support Group carried out several vehicle stops under Operation Sceptre.

The stringent team was operating in both Clacton and Colchester in a bid to better deal with road crime and road safety across the county and the district.

As a result of the effective enforcement, a total of six men ended up being arrested who all currently remain under investigation for drug driving offences.

In Clacton, a 29-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, who are both from the town, were separately pulled-over and detained in London Road and Clacton Road.

A 27-year-old man, from Jaywick, was also stopped in Colne Road, Clacton, as well as a 28-year-old man from Dovercourt, who was pulled-over in Marlowe Road.

In the seaside town’s Granville Road, which is located near a local gym, a 23-year-old man, from Colchester, was also arrested on drug driving offences.

And in Colchester, a 25-year-old man from Stratford, was detained after having his vehicle stopped by police officers in Old Heath Road.

It is unknown specifically what drugs were involved, but cannabis and cocaine, for example, can stay in a person’s system 72 hours after the substance has been taken.

Chief Inspector Lily Benbow, who is the district commander for Tendring, said the force’s actions will send a message to criminals and community residents.

“These arrests clearly show that we’re taking action to deal with road crime within our communities,” she said.

“Don’t think we’re not out there and that you won’t be stopped. Our priority is to keep our road users safe.

“We have officers in plain clothes and in unmarked vehicles ready to take action – this tactic is in addition to our uniform patrols.

“We will not tolerate drink and drug driving in Tendring.”

Anyone who has concerns about a drink or drug driver is asked to call 999 in an emergency or phone the non-emergency number 101.

Information can also be reported at essex.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.