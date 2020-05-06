GRATEFUL care home staff have sent a “heartfelt thank you” to members of the community for going above and beyond during the coronavirus lockdown.

Carers at Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, have being working harder than ever throughout the pandemic in a bid to keep their residents safe and protected.

Despite the lack of personal protective equipment available to frontline workers across the country, employees of all kinds have battled on the best they can.

Their valiant efforts in helping people in need have not gone unnoticed, not least at Corner Lodge, where spirits have remained high as a result of community support.

Donations of everything from tasty treats and vital medical headgear, to flowers and gloves have come from all corners of Clacton.

Large hampers filled with essentials, sweets and activity materials, for example, have been gifted to the home by Gala Bingo, the 52 Lives charity and Innovv.

Generous florists, Maurice and Joan Lacey, sent in a large bouquet of flowers, which filled several vases around the home, adding a degree of positivity.

Aldi supermarket also donated 12 large containers of cut flowers, which residents took much joy in arranging and creating bouquets out of.

Potentially life-saving equipment has also been given to the home, with some people even making the in demand medical essentials from scratch.

The National Association of Care and Support Workers donated face shields, while the FaNs Network donated gloves, masks, face shields, and Tyvek suits.

Swiftprint UK, however, used its 3D printing skills to make tons of face shields, which Corner Lodge were lucky enough to receive.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge has now publicly thanked all those who have helped make a difference to the day-to-day running of the home during the pandemic.

They said: “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made this stressful time brighter.

“The outpouring of support and encouragement from the community means more to us that words could ever express.”