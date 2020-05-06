THE cause of death of a father and husband whose body was found floating in shallow waters along Tendring’s coastline has been left unexplained.

Gordon Byiast, 65, was discovered during the early hours of March 18 by a dogwalker who was passing seawater on a section of beach, near The Close, Jaywick.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene but Mr Byiast was pronounced dead at 6.36am.

Following his death, a post-mortem examination and toxicology tests were carried out on Mr Byiast’s body at Colchester Hospital on March 25 by pathologist Dr Wu.

The cause of death was eventually recorded as unascertained, meaning it is unknown exactly how Mr Byiast’s died.

During an inquest into his death, coroner Lincoln Brookes considered his final verdict.

The court heard how Mr Byiast’s wife woke during the early hours to find her husband no longer sleeping by her side.

She assumed he had gone to make a cup of tea, as he often would, but he had, in fact, left the property.

The widow also said he had expressed suicidal thoughts the previous day and was left depressed after an operation left him unable to work.

His daughter, Danielle, also said her father appeared anxious the day before his death and was smoking excessively.

A lack of evidence, however, meant Mr Brookes had to rule an open conclusion.

“Suicide is a very real possibility, and may even be the most likely,” he said, “but I can’t be satisfied that this is more likely than not.

“There is no evidence to suggest this man drowned and the pathologist is completely open to what might have been the cause of death.

“This leaves me in a difficult position, but I must, sadly, record an open conclusion. My dearest condolences to Mr Byiast’s family.”