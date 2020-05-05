A PRECIOUS young boy who suffers with a heart condition has raised hundreds of pounds for the very charity which was launched in his honour.

Sonny-Lee Cook, 2, was born prematurely in December 2017, arriving eight weeks earlier than planned and weighing just 3lb 40z.

He now battles critical congenital heart disease, which has required him to have several treatments and seen him revived by doctors on numerous occasions.

His sister, Bobbie-Jean, 12, and aunty, Destiny, 16, founded Sonny’s Army, to help families who may find themselves in a similar situation with seriously ill children.

The adorable Jaywick tot, has now raised £205 for the charity, after he embarked on sponsored walk around the Brooklands field.

Setting off on Monday afternoon, Sonny-Lee, completed five laps of the open green space alongside one of his relatives as part of his permitted daily exercise.

Having followed all the Government’s social distancing guidelines, fighter Sonny-Lee eventually crossed the finish line to loud cheers from his family members.

Passing through an archway decorated with colourful balloons and a sign which branded Sonny-Lee the ‘heart warrior’, the young boy was all smiles.

The money he has raised will mean the charity can continue helping others throughout the pandemic.

Sonny-Lee’s mum, Nell Dreelan, who is a care home worker, said she couldn’t be prouder of her baby boy’s inspiring fundraising effort.

She said: "He did get breathless a little but he has learnt to cope and tell you in his own way if he is breathless.

"He did amazingly well, and it was lovely. The street was out supporting him, and cheering him on."

Aunty Destiny says it never fails to impress her when Sonny-Lee is able to excel beyond what he was told he may be able achieve.

"I am immensely proud of Sonny-Lee knowing that when he was born, we were told that he may never do normal things, and so to manage what he did was amazing," she said.

To find out more about Sonny's Army visit sonnysarmy.com.