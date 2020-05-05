A TOTAL of 21 people across Colchester and Tendring have died outside of hospital after contracting Covid-19, new data has shown.

Office for National Statistics data shows in Colchester, a total of 55 deaths involving Covid-19 were provisionally registered up to May 2 – up from 31 the week before.

This only includes deaths which occurred up to April 24 and which were registered up to eight days later.

Of those, a total of six have occurred in care homes, one at a private home and one in another location.

In the previous week, the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in care homes was three.

In Tendring, 71 people had Covid-19 recorded as the reason for death.

Eight of the deaths occurred in care homes, three at a home and one each at a hospice and other location.

The remaining deaths happened in hospital.

Across the UK, care home deaths linked to coronavirus have increased by more than 2,500 in the space of a week.

The ONS said the numbers are based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions.

Different data showed between April 10 and May 1 care homes in Essex notified the Care Quality Commission of 123 deaths related to Covid-19.

Essex County Council estimates 263 deaths due to Covid-19 have occurred in care homes in Essex, Southend and Thurrock since the outbreak began.

The highest number of deaths - 15 - was reported to the CQC on April 20.

Figures have also shown half a dozen more deaths were recorded in Colchester in March than a year ago.

There were 126 deaths recorded in Colchester during the month.

It was six more than the number recorded in March 2019, a rise of five per cent.

The figures come as it was revealed the UK now has the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe.

Figures from the ONS confirmed more than 32,000 people in the UK have died with suspected Covid-19, which is more than Italy, previously Europe’s worst hit country.

The ONS also confirmed there were 7,713 deaths involving Covid-19 outside hospitals in England and Wales, as of April 24. The equivalent number for hospital deaths is 19,643.