A BREAKDOWN which shows the number of coronavirus-related deaths by each postcode area has been released for the first time since the outbreak began.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recorded every death in England and Wales where Covid-19 has been mentioned on an individual's death certificate.
The deaths, which occured between March 1 and April 17 - registered up until April 18, have either been caused by Covid-19 or the virus has been a 'contributing factor.'
Due to a time lag in the reporting of figures, caused by the length of time taken between date of death and the date it is officially registered, the true death toll may not be revealed for several months.
But to give you a better understanding of how the virus is affecting your area, we have analysed and published the area of every Covid-19 related death in our region.
All Covid-19-related deaths in Colchester
Stanway = 6
Parson’s Heath = 7
West Bergholt and Wormingford = 2
Marks Tey and Wakes Colne = 2
Prettygate and Westlands = 2
Layer-de-la-Haye, Abberton, Mersea East = 2
Old Heath and Rowhedge = 2
Greenstead = 2
Elmstead Market and Ardleigh = 2
West Mersea = 2
Tiptree = 2
Horkesley Heath, Langham and Dedham = 1
Lexden = 1
Central Colchester = 1
Shrub End = 1
Wivenhoe = 1
All Covid-19-related deaths in Tendring
Clacton North = 7
Frinton West and Kirby = 7
Holland on Sea = 5
Jaywick and St Osyth = 5
Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington = 3
Manningtree and Mistley = 3
Clacton East = 3
Clacton Bocking’s Elm = 2
Clacton Central = 2
Walton and Frinton Coastal = 2
Weeley and Thorpe Le Soken = 2
Harwich Parkeston = 2
Harwich Town and Dovercourt = 2
Clacton Rush Green = 1
Clacton West = 1
Brightlingsea and Point Clear = 1
Harwich West and South = 1
