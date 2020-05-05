A COMMUNITY garden helping to bring people together in Jaywick will get a £12,000 boost.

The Dig4Jaywick project not only helps to make the area a nicer place, but is also offering an activity which tackles health issues and social isolation.

The Dig 4 Jaywick Community Garden Group was formed in 2011 on land at the back of the Enterprise Centre in Lotus Way.

The area has been transformed with a shelter, polytunnel, glasshouses, tool shed, flowering beds and plenty of produce.

Thanks to a £12,235 public health grant from Essex County Council to Tendring Council, the group will now be able to appoint a project assistant to help develop the project over the next two years.

Teresa Watson, Jaywick Neighbourhood Team Manager, said: "The Dig 4 Jaywick Community Garden Group have over the course of nine years made impressive progress in the development of the community garden, seeing this as a multi-use space where local people can learn about the art of gardening and garden related activities.

"The garden also serves as a way in which people can communicate effectively with each other and this is especially relevant for those who are living in isolation or experiencing challenging times in their lives.

"Volunteers have become committed to the project and have noticeably gained a sense of ownership of the work involved there.

"Whilst the group are focused and committed to the project, they are mindful of the fact that the gardens success is due, in part, to the support given by Tendring Council and are aware of the need to ensure that this relationship continues.

"The continued role of the project assistant would ensure that a form of structure would be upheld and a level of ongoing support would be given to volunteers and the overall project."

The position was previously funded by Sport England’s Active Communities Fund, but the period has now come to an end.

The public health grant means the project assistant role will continue for another two years.