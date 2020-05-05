BRAZEN fly-tippers were caught red-handed dumping piles of rubbish near a farmer’s field.

In video footage seen by the Gazette, two people are seen chucking away hordes of waste in a lay-by in Holland Haven marshes.

Emptying their silver Citroen people-carrier, the tippers dumped panels of wood.

At times, throughout the short clip, the two people appear to seem nervous, looking around, but choose to carry on with the illegal dumping regardless.

The video was filmed by a man, who has asked to remain anonymous, after he had driven his van to the quiet spot in order to clear his head.

He said: “I was dozing off and then I heard a noise and a car then pulled up not far in front of my van.

“I got up and poked my head around a small curtain I have inside and couldn’t believe what they were doing.

“They are old enough to know better.

“I did think about jumping out and confronting them but then I thought that would defeat the object, as they would just load it back in and tip it elsewhere.

“So, I thought I would film it instead and send it to the police.”

He added: “It is infuriating to see because it is the taxpayer who has to foot the bill.

“I caught them red-handed and they deserve to get whatever they get. It is really a pet hate of mine.”

Dan Land, who is the chairman of Tendring Council and councillor for the Thorpe, Beaumont and Great Holland ward, slammed the flytippers for their actions.

“It is disappointing that, during the most difficult of times, people out there feel they should add to the public burden by dumping their household rubbish in public open spaces,” he said.

“They clearly have no faith in humanity or respect for their local neighbours if you feel this type of behaviour is acceptable.”

Anyone with information about a flytipping incident is asked to call Tendring Council on 01255 686868 or via the website at tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling.