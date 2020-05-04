A CARE home which says it is now free of coronavirus has “stepped up in every way possible” after one of its elderly residents passed away.

The Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, put in place stringent visiting restrictions back in March in response to the then increasing threat of Covid-19.

Later that month, however, a resident who had been staying at the home, fell ill before sadly dying in hospital after testing positive for the infectious virus.

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed by bosses, was one of just two confirmed cases at the award-winning home.

Rahul Jagota, is the director of Care Fulfilment, which runs The Corner House, in addition to Corner Lodge, in Jaywick, and Millard House, in Bocking.

He says his inspiring staff have now eradicated the home of the disease and there has been no further coronavirus-related deaths under the care home’s watch.

“The Corner House is now free of coronavirus – none of the staff or residents are displaying any symptoms and no one is in self-isolation,” he said.

“One Covid resident which we looked after, however, did unfortunately pass away in hospital towards the end of March.

“But we have gone above and beyond the initial Government guidance in order to protect our staff and residents and have tried our very best to stay ahead.

“Everyone has always had a mask and we use visors too, and in some situations, our residents also wear the visors and masks.”

The Corner House’s admission that it is now free of Covid-19 will be welcome news to relatives whose loves ones are currently in care homes across the country.

But it does come after the Care Quality Commission confirmed there has been more than 263 coronavirus deaths in care homes since the outbreak began.

In a bid to minimise deaths in Essex, bosses at Essex County Council are now piloting a new approach, in partnership with Public Health England.

The new initiative will mean any home with one suspected case will be expected to contact the council and Public Health England within 24 hours.

The authority will then arrange infection control support and all staff and residents in the identified home will also be tested.

A spokesman for The Corner House said it will continue to follow the protective measures it has put place and do all it can to keep its residents safe.

“Here at the care home we have stepped up in every way possible to prevent the virus entering the home and robust measures have been put in place,” they said.

“But until a vaccine is found, we must all embrace the restrictions which keep our staff and our residents safe.”