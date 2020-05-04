FRUIT and veg business owners who have been delivering food boxes to the vulnerable during lockdown say they are “devastated” after their bank account was hacked.

Husband and wife duo, Gordon and Michelle Hinde, from Walton, have been selling fresh fruit and vegetables for more than 35 years.

Most of their trade during that time has come from the weekly Walton Market, at which Gordon has pitched his stall come rain or shine.

The pair have been offering a delivery service during the coronavirus pandemic with customers putting in their orders, before the goods are boxed up and dropped off at their homes.

The outbreak of the virus has seen a lot of Gordon and Michelle’s regulars having to stay indoors in order to protect themselves from the threat of infection.

As a result, the demand for their service and fresh fruit and veg has only increased and the couple have been “working around the clock to keep the community fed”.

But despite their dedication, the couple have been left distraught after their PayPal account was hacked.

The cyber crooks struck during the early hours of the morning and completely cleared the account of all its finances by moving the funds in a different account.

“As a goodwill gesture and to help those that couldn’t get out, I gave out my PayPal address so people could pay us,” said Michelle.

“It was then hacked and they got into my bank accounts and other personal messages in my emails including our tax information.

“We are devastated because we have worked so hard to help everyone over the past five weeks.

“How could people be so cruel? We are not making loads of money as it is, but we are providing a service to help those in need.”

Michelle and Gordon immediately contacted the police once they realised they had been targeted, who are said to be looking into the case.

Despite the financial set-back, the pair are determined to not let the person responsible deter them from serving the community.

“The whole thing is a big aggravation and it is just really sad,” Michelle added.

“I have contacted the police, who say the action fraud department are looking into it, so hopefully they will catch the lowlife.”

“It is a shame this had to happen to us, but we won’t let them get us down and will keep providing our deliveries to those that need us.”