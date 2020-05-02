ANOTHER eight patients have died from coronavirus at the trust which runs Colchester hospital.

It takes the total at the East Suffolk and North Essex trust to 257.

One of the deaths occurred yesterday (Friday, May 1) and four on Thursday.

The other two meanwhile happened on April 16 and 17 respectively but have only just been recorded.

There have been another 25 Covid-19 deaths announced in Essex hospitals in today's figures.

The Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has recorded a further four and six more have been announced at the Southend trust.

It takes the total number of deaths at Basildon and Thurrock to 239, while in Southend it is now 153.

Another six deaths have been announced at Broomfield Hospital taking the total to 153.

The total at the Princess Alexandra in Harlow is now 191 after another death was recorded there.

No other Covid-19 deaths have been announced at any of the other Essex hospitals included in the figures.