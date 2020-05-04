OFFICERS have warned dangerous drivers that the coronavirus pandemic is "not an excuse to break the law" after residents raised concerned about an increase in speeding vehicles.

Since the nationwide lockdown was put in place by the Government last month, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, the number of vehicles on roads in Essex has, unsurprisingly, decreased.

With many people now working from home, and others not working at all, less and less people are travelling to offices and company buildings, and most drivers are only embarking on journeys for essential reasons.

Some, however, are continuing to flout the lockdown restrictions, while also breaking the speed limits, which has seen worried residents in Tendring call on police officers to do more to deter dangerous drivers.

As a result, Essex Police's Tendring Community Policing Team and Roads Policing Team have now started carrying out more frequent speed checks in London Road, in Clacton.

The eagle-eyed officers have also been pointing their accurate speed guns at vehicles using roads in both Frinton and Walton.

A spokesman for the Tendring Community Policing Team has now warned speeding drivers that, despite the lockdown, the force still has many boots on the ground, and rule-breakers will be caught and punished.

"We know many our roads are less busy because most people are doing the right thing and making journeys for essential reasons," they said.

"But that’s not an excuse for road users to break the law and our community policing team and colleagues in the roads policing team continue to carry out patrols around the district."

Essex Police has urged anyone who is experiencing persistent issues with speeding in their area to report the issue online by visiting essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, footage of poor and dangerous driving can be submitted to the Extra Eyes portal, which can be accessed by going to saferessexroads.org/extraeyes/extra-eyes-what-next/.