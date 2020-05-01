More than 100 fines have been handed out to people in Essex for allegedly flouting Covid-19 lockdown laws, new figures have revealed.

The Government ordered everyone to stay at home from March 23, except in certain circumstances, in a bid to stop the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Sara Glen said a “vast majority” of fines enforced nationally are a result of residents not complying, being out in public spaces without excuse and ignoring police advice.

Police forces have been given powers to hand out a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, for breaches of the lockdown rules.

Data published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council shows 111 fixed penalty notices were recorded by Essex Police between March 27 and April 27.

Of those, 39 were issued up to April 13, with a further 72 handed out in the two weeks to April 27 suggesting people are less likely to comply with the Government’s lockdown measures.

More than 9,000 fines were handed to people across England and Wales during the month-long period.