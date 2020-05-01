A FORMER carer who was due to take part in the country’s most famous road race has instead taken to the streets of Tendring to honour her dead friend.

Sian Marshall, 23, from Holland-on-Sea, had spent several months preparing for the gruelling London Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on April 26.

But as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, organisers postponed the 26.2-mile challenge until October.

Determined to not let her hours of hard work and fundraising efforts go to waste, Miss Marshall decided to complete the course anyway.

On the day which would have seen her travel into the capital, the fitness fanatic embarked on a day of running, cycling and walking along the Clacton, Holland, and Jaywick seafronts.

“It was my second year of trying to get a place, and I actually decided to sign up again while down the pub after a bottle of wine,” she said.

“So, my friends and family thought it was funny when I did actually get a place in the marathon.

“I felt gutted when I heard it had been cancelled, as all my training had been such hard work - I was unsure what was going to happen.

“But I am now focusing on my fitness in other ways until June, when my miles will go back up again ready for the big day.”

Miss Marshall, whose mum, Nina, has previously completed three marathons, decided to go through with tackling the race after being inspired by a woman who she had once cared for.

After she left her job as a carer, the pair kept in touch and grew to form a close friendship, often meeting up for dinner dates.

But last October, the 34-year-old sadly died just four weeks after being told she had cancer.

The devastating news spurred Miss Marshall on, who then decided to use the marathon to fundraise for the Leukaemia Care charity.

“We built a friendship, which was always full of laughter,” she said.

“I had thought about not doing the marathon so many times but as soon as I got the news, I knew I was going to be doing it no matter what.

“I couldn’t let her down and I wanted to raise money for the charity.”

Sian has so far raised more than £1,500 for Leukaemia Care.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/sian-marshall13.