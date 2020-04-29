EMERGENCY services were called to the aid of a woman following a medical emergency in Clacton.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed in the Wellesley Road Car Park, near to the Aldi supermarket, before crews assisted the East of England Ambulance Service.

They were called to the scene at about 6.50pm.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said: "An Air Ambulance Rapid Response Vehicle was tasked to assist the East of England Ambulance Service with a female patient medical incident.

"Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome.

"The patient was transferred to the emergency department for ongoing treatment."

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.