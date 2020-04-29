DRAMATIC photos have been released showing the scale of devastation caused by a house fire.

Firefighters were called to Pegasus Way in Braintree, around 5.47am today (Wednesday, April 29) after a fire broke out in a semi-detached house.

Crews from Braintree, Wethersfield, Coggeshall and Chelmsford were called to the scene and found the blaze was also affecting a neighbouring property.

The teams worked for several hours before extinguishing the fire by 10:14am.

Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hotspots and ensure the blaze did not reignite.

Essex Fire Service says the house has been 100 per cent destroyed and the occupants have been left homeless.

The attached property next door also suffered some smoke and water damage.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.