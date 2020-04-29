BEACH hut owners have hit out about having to fork out fees - despite not being able to use their seaside sanctuaries because of lockdown restrictions.

Earlier this month, north Essex residents were urged to refrain from visiting the seaside by Essex Police in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This rule was also extended to people who may have considered excursions to their seafront retreats in line with the permitted daily exercise rule.

Owners have since been warned they could risk being slapped with a fine if they travel to their beach huts to relax or for maintenance purposes.

Despite the ban, Tendring Council has decided not to waver the licence fees which owners have to pay in order to use the land for their huts.

Karen Elizabeth, 55, has owned a beach hut along the Walton seafront since 2015.

She has been left perplexed as to why she cannot visit her hut and has to continue paying.

Ms Elizabeth is also concerned opportunist vandals or thieves could strike.

“I am not very happy at all because the council said I still have to pay in full,” she said.

“They did offer me more time to pay if I had financial problems, but there is no reduction in the amount due.

“I am also concerned my hut may deteriorate or be more vulnerable to vandals, which may eventually cost me more.

“I feel the council could be much more flexible and helpful than they have been.”

Sarah Stimson runs the Walton Beach Huts group and also owns a hut on the promenade.

She is concerned about how she will be able to continue paying her ground rent.

She said: “I feel a bit torn about it really because the councils really need the money, but many people are suffering financially.

“I’ve been self-employed for only a year so I’m not entitled to the pay guarantee from the Government and my income is currently zero.

“I would hope the council might consider a reduction in ground rent but so far I’ve not heard anything - I think it’s unlikely to happen.”

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said blanket concessions could not be applied to all council payments.

“Whilst appreciating the Government lock down is preventing many people accessing second homes, chalets, beach huts and kiosks as well as other facilities,”We have limited resources and need to prioritise how best to provide support based on where need is the greatest,” he said.

“We understand the frustration of not being able to make use of these facilities during this challenging time.

“I hope residents still have an opportunity to enjoy our wonderful coastline over the summer period and make use of their beach hut.”