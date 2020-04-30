A HOSPICE has joined forces with a home care service in a bid to help reduce the mounting pressure on the NHS due to coronavirus.

St Helena Hospice, which provides support for people with life limiting conditions, has partnered up with Bluebird Care, a support network operating in Colchester and Tendring.

The collaboration is part of the hospice’s continued ongoing efforts to increase its SinglePoint helpline and Virtual Ward service, which enable patients to receive personal care in their own homes.

The innovative service helps free up valuable bed space at the hospice, and clinicians’ time, allowing them to focus on treating those who need to be cared for in hospitals.

The collaboration with Bluebird now means the hospice can use the SinglePoint and Virtual Ward schemes to care for even more patients.

Jo Tonkin, St Helena Hospice’s director of care, said: “Our Virtual Ward has expanded significantly since we launched the service last year.

“We’re now delighted to be working alongside Bluebird to help us increase the capacity of this service to allow us to support 14 patients at any one time.

“Bluebird has an excellent reputation and portfolio for managing complex patients in the community.

“This has also allowed us to change our model of care, increasing the level of support we can provide.

“We are now able to visit patients up to three times a day, or more if necessary, depending on an individual’s need at the time.

“We can now also support people for up to four weeks whereas before the ongoing pandemic, it was up to two weeks.”

Earlier this month it was announced St Helena Hospice would act as the main co-ordinator for services such as end of life care at Clacton and Colchester hospitals.

The idea behind the move was to ensure people are given the option to stay out of hospital, if they don’t need to go in, and for end of life care to take place at home if wanted.

Ms Tonkin believes the new approach will not only give end of life patients the chance to die in a comfortable environment, but will also relieve the increasing strain on frontline workers.

“Families sometimes find themselves in a situation where they can’t manage,” she added.

“Symptoms are challenging, the patient becomes distressed and ambulances may well be called to take the patient to hospital.

“Our aim is to avoid admission to the hospital or the hospice.

“We want to help the patient to remain at home, where they’re surrounded by their own family members, in a familiar environment, which can be reassuring.

“This also helps reduce fear and anxiety.”