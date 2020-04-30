A FOOTBALL fan who has idolises Tottenham and England ace Dele Alli said she is “still in shock” after receiving a video call from her hero.

Hermione Wood, 17, from Clacton, has been obsessed with the attacking midfielder ever since he first burst on to the scene in the Premier League in 2015.

The referee, who used to be play football for Holland Ladies, even has a cardboard cut-out of her role model, which she jokingly posed with on her prom night.

But Hermione was given the opportunity to speak to real thing for half an hour via a video call after she won a competition the star posted on his social media.

“He asked his fans to comment on his Instagram with a goal of his which was their favourite,” she said.

“I was one of five others selected to receive a Facetime call and he even sent me a personal message,” she said.

“I was in tears as he has been my idol for five years - I have never experienced a more spectacular moment.

“It was surreal speaking to my role model, and we spoke for around 30 minutes - he made me extremely happy.

“I showed him the cardboard cut-out I have and he said I had made his day.

“I was on Cloud 9 and it has made me love him even more. I am still in shock and wake up thinking has it really happened or was it a dream.”

During the conversation, Hermione’s brother Jackson, ten, asked Dele Alli if he would play Fortnite with him, which he agreed to, before playing four games with the young fan the following day.

The talented World Cup performer was also shown a drawing of himself by artist and friend of Hermione, Wilf Elliot, 17, to which he replied: “It is better than me in real life.”

Hermione says she is happy her hero turned out to be just as humble and pleasant as she imagined.

“To picture an idol in your head and build him up, and then in reality he is exactly how I expected him to be, is just amazing,” she added.

“I admire his passion for the game and willingness to succeed and I apply this when I play all sports - I aspire to be like him.

“He has even offered me and my family tickets to see Tottenham when the season is back which has made my dad extremely happy.

“Fingers crossed I will be able to meet him. I still can’t believe this has really happened to me.

“This is a prime example of something positive coming out of the many negatives at the moment.”