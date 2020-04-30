COUNCILLORS met online as Tendring Council rolled out a new way of working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A council’s licensing sub-committee met online last Wednesday to hear a licence review for the Great Gurkha restaurant, in Old Road, Clacton, after a request by Essex Police.

Held using online meeting technology, the three-strong panel and substitute councillor heard reports from council officers, Essex Police and immigration officials, and were also able to question them.

Residents were able to dial in and listen to the meeting.

Council leader Neil Stock said: “We continue to provide all of our services, except those not permitted through coronavirus legislation, as well as some vital new ones, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is vital that we uphold our democratic function.

“The council chairman, various committee chairmen and I have cancelled or postponed a number of previously planned meetings where it was possible to take decisions in other ways to minimise contact and support social distancing, knowing that by staying home we are protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“But democracy is still functioning. Councillors are involved in decision making, using delegated powers and remote consultation, and as this online committee meeting for one of our legal functions shows, we can also meet digitally.

“The overriding priority continues to be to save lives and support the vulnerable, and so while the lockdown and social distancing continues our efforts will be on those areas and this means we will not see our usual full programme of council meetings for the time being.”