A SEASIDE attraction is planning a special bash which will be in celebration of brave frontline workers currently fighting coronavirus.

Clacton Pier is looking at ways to host an NHS appreciation party once the long-standing structure has reopened at the lockdown restrictions have been lifted by the Government.

The jamboree will aim to commemorate the incredible contributions made by frontline workers who have tirelessly worked to save lives throughout the pandemic.

Billy Ball, Clacton Pier’s director, said the pier arranges a weekend for the emergency services and armed forces every year.

But this year, perhaps more than ever, it wants to say thanks.

He said: “We have always felt it is important to give something back to those who do so much for the community by looking after us throughout the year.

“We are now planning a special appreciation party for the NHS to recognise the heroic and selfless efforts they have put in to battle coronavirus and to save so many lives.

“They have put their own lives at risk to do this and the nation cannot thank them enough for what they are doing.

“The pier wants to give them something to look forward to once the time is right for us to start to return to a more normal life. We think everyone would agreed they deserve that and more.”

It is currently unknown when gatherings will be again permitted but in preparation for the event, pier bosses have already started contacting its regular suppliers and entertainers.

Talented musicians and magicians are already being lined-up and free wristbands will be given out which can be used on the rides.

On the night of the bash, a colourful firework extravaganza will also light up the sky to ensure the generous and communal celebration is a memorable occasion.

Mr Ball confirmed the details of the event will be announced as soon as it is possible to do so and in the meantime urged the pier's usual visitors to continuing adhering to the Government's advice.

“We want NHS staff to come along and have a great fun time with their loved ones,” said Mr Ball

“Until then we all need to do our bit to help the NHS by staying at home and following the Government guidelines.”