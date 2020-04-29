A SCHOOL, charity and young lemonade saleswoman have joined forces to produce personal protective equipment for care home workers.

Technicians at Clacton County High School have been using a 3D printer to create hundreds of vital and sought-after face mask visors.

Currently, the essential headgear is in short supply but frontline workers need it more than ever to protect themselves and others from the infectious coronavirus.

In a bid to reverse the dwindling stocks and help staff at care homes, school technician James Poynter has been hard at work.

So far, he has produced nearly 200 visors, which are also being distributed to hospitals, but can now make even more thanks to two generous donors.

The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee has made a financial donation to the project using funds it has raised previously.

“When we heard about the initiative at the school, our club members asked if we could help in any way,” said club president David Davies.

“Following contact with the school a donation was made from club funds raised over the winter months so more raw materials could be purchased.

“Some members were also able to assist in the delivery of much-needed visors to care homes who had contacted the school about the project.

“It was tremendous to be able to help such a worthwhile cause.”

Evelyn Austin, who is six, has also been helping raise funds in support of the project by selling fresh lemonade from outside her house.

She has also launched an online fundraiser in her quest to “get rid of the virus” and has already raised nearly £400.

Proud father Dan Austin, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee, and former County High School teacher, said she was inspired.

He said: “My daughter was really impressed when the first batch arrived and came to deliver them dressed as a superhero.

“When she got home, she decided to help by making lemonade, so we drew up flyers for the residents to come and get their homemade lemonade.

“We were shocked to see our neighbours stop on their daily walks and donate towards the cause.”

To donate to the project visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jenny-austin.