A VETERAN crooner who is a familiar voice on the care home circuit has been entertaining his neighbours with themed shows from his driveway.

Trevor Ford, 83, who lives in the Gainsford Gardens development, in Clacton, has been singing ever since retiring following a lengthy career as a lecturer.

Inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Mr Ford always dreamed of fronting a big band, and first got the bug for performing live after singing at a friend’s event.

In recent years, the former aerobics instructor has made a name for himself as the go-to booking for entertainment afternoons at care homes.

But since the outbreak of coronavirus, and the subsequent lockdown, the pitch-perfect vocalist has been confined to his home, unable to tour the town.

Determined to not let the pandemic muzzle his urge to perform and lift people’s spirits, Mr Ford has instead been setting-up his sound system on his driveway.

The frequent gigs have proved to be melodic light in a time of darkness, with neighbours lining the street and joining in with communal sing-alongs.

He said: “I decided to do this mainly to give myself something to do, but then my neighbours started asking me when I was going to do another one, so I carried on.

“They were telling me that they were just getting so bored and had done everything they could do, but now they look forward to my performances.

“I really respond to people saying they like what I do, but it becomes a real community thing, with everyone getting involved.

“Singing and music is so good for people and it is just so important. It is magic and it can really help with lifting spirits.”

Each one of Mr Ford’s popular shows usually takes on a specific theme, which both the songs and his quirky outfits endeavour to incorporate.

His last performance, for example, featured tracks which were all about April and Spring, but he also loves to sing Disney songs and dress up as Mickey Mouse.

In celebration of St George’s Day, his most recent show followed a more patriotic programme, and saw him belt out tracks from military bands and war films.

He even decided to don a Queen’s Guard outfit, complete with the famous furry Busby hat, despite the beaming hot weather and blissfully blue skies.

He said: “It was fantastic, and the weather was just perfect, but I wasn’t too hot, My outfit was ever so thin, and I am used to dressing up for performances.

“We started with a trumpet and then I launched into There Will Always Be An England and I also did Colonel Bogey March, and everyone whistled along.

“It was a marvellous effect to hear the neighbours all doing that and it was a very patriotic type of feeling.

“Some of them had even made flags to wave throughout the show – it really was brilliant.”

Mr Ford’s next performance will come on VE Day, where he will be dressing up as Glen Miller and singing some of his greatest hits.