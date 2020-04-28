A FRIENDLY neighbourhood superhero saved the day after a young boy was left “gutted” by the idea of spending his birthday on lockdown.

Lucas Hutchinson, from Clacton, celebrated his 6th birthday last week, but was initially upset to not be marking the occasion with his friends and family.

Determined to not let her son down on his big day, mum Victoria put in a late call into a Spandex-clad crime-fighter who has been lifting spirits across the town.

Much to the surprise of Lucas and Victoria, beloved comic-book character Spider-Man swung into Elm Grove just in time to fight-off the evil birthday blues.

“My little boy was completely shocked, and it definitely made his day special, because he was gutted about not seeing his friends or nanny on his birthday,” said Victoria

“Spiderman sat and spoke with Lucas for a while and showed him how to do some of his special moves – I was a little emotional to see how happy Lucas was.

“Lucas told me that Spiderman had made his birthday the best and said he couldn’t believe he knew it was his birthday.”

The masked crusader, who was created by Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee in 1962, has been doing the rounds in Clacton since the lockdown started last month.

Kitted out in the black symbiote bodysuit in favour of the traditional red and blue attire, the web-slinger has provided a cinematic escapism at a time of turbulence.

“He has been doing social distancing visits to local kids for free and to spread a little happiness during the lockdown,” said Victoria.

“When he came for Lucas’ birthday, some other children across the road saw him and got so excited that he even went over to speak with them before he left.

“It is such an amazing thing to put the happiness of children first during this horrible time and I think he deserves the recognition - he is definitely a local hero.”

To find out more about Clacton’s Spider-Man visit facebook.com/spidermanclacton.