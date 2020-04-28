Two Five Guys restaurants in Essex have reopened today for delivery and click and collect orders.

The burger chain has reopened the restaurants in line with government guidelines which allow restaurants to prepare food for collection or delivery.

Restaurants in Colchester and Chelmsford have reopened today.

For those customers ordering via Click & Collect, they will be prompted to pay for their order prior to visiting the store, where social distancing measures are in place to ensure their safety and that of staff.

The following stores will be open for business from today:

• Cambridge Leisure Centre

• Norwich

• Colchester

• Chelmsford

• High St. Kensington

• Reading

• York

• Southampton (29.04)

John Eckbert, CEO of Five Guys UK said, “We have adopted a phased approach to reopening Five Guys stores, adhering to government advice and ensuring the safety of our customers and crew is paramount.

"To date a small number of stores have remained open for Click and Collect and Deliveroo orders only and while this has been in operation, we’re proud of how our crew members have supported local hospitals and key frontline workers across the UK.”