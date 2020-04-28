A MAN had to be taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a suspected double arsonist struck in Clacton.

During the early hours of this morning a fire was started in the stairwell at a block of flats in Pier Avenue, just before 2.50am.

As a result of the blaze, one man, aged in his 40s, had to be taken to hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation.

Shortly after, at 3.30am, a second fire was reported to have been started at a block of garages, in Woodlands Close, which back onto several shops.

Around 4am, a man was eventually detained on the seafront by Essex Police officers, after initially trying to escape, and arrested on suspicion of two arsons.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary after VPZ, in Pier Avenue, reported a window had been broken before stock was taken just after 3am.

Upon arresting the man, two of the force's officers were assaulted, with one of them actually being spat on.

One man, a 31-year-old, currently remains in custody for questioning about the offences for which he was arrested.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist Essex Police's investigation is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote incident number 85 of 28 April.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.