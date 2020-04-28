A CHARITY has secured more than £1 million in donations for its emergency coronavirus appeal in the space of less than a month.

Essex Community Foundation, an independent charitable trust, has secured around £1.1 milllion for its Essex Coronavirus Response and Recovery Programme via public and business donations.

The cash will be used to support charities and voluntary organisations across the county, with almost £530,000 having already been dished out since it launched on March 25.

Nick Alston, who is the chairman of Essex Community Foundation, has paid tribute to the generosity shown by residents.

He said: “We realised from the outset how vital it was that we make funds available quickly for charities and voluntary organisations who are supporting the most vulnerable people in our community at this difficult time.

“The launch of our Essex Coronavirus Response and Recovery Programme means we have been able to give emergency funding to voluntary and community organisations so that they can respond to immediate needs by providing vital services to help local people.

“We want to thank to all those who have rallied to help so far and I am delighted to say that we have already distributed nearly £530,000 in grants, with priority given to organisations delivering vital services to older and vulnerable people, organisations helping to relieve pressure on public services and those co-ordinating a community response.”

A number of charitable funds have waived specific criteria in order to show their support.

Firms such as UK Power Networks, Anglian Water and the East of England Co-op have also made donations, which have also come from residents in all corners of Essex.

Mr Alston, who is a former Essex Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “The programme really has touched the hearts of local people and they have responded so generously.

“We have distributed funds across Essex to a wide range of causes, including foodbanks, citizens advice bureaux, mental health charities and organisations helping the homeless.

“These charities are providing a lifeline for those in desperate need during the pandemic.

“We are also aware many charities are concerned about sustaining their organisations during this challenging time, as services have been disrupted and fundraising events have been cancelled, meaning their income has been severely affected.

“We want to reassure charities we will do all we can to financially support them in the coming months and to recover afterwards.”

Essex Community Foundation received £385,000 from the National Emergencies Trust Appeal to distribute locally.

To add to the funds, donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/essex-corona.

To find out more about grants, go to essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk.